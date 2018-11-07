PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $94.37 and a 52 week high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 8.34%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Northcoast Research set a $114.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

