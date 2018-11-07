PQ Group (PQG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Nomura boosted their price target on PQ Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PQ Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PQ Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.04.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Ferrall sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $84,922.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,959 shares of company stock worth $1,553,715. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the second quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the second quarter worth about $1,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

