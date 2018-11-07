Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 135.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 73.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

