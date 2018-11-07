Pretium Resources (PVG) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PVG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Sunday, October 21st. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE PVG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 2,721,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,190. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $146.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. Research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

