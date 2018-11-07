Primo Water (PRMW) Shares Down 19.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) fell 19.1% on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Primo Water traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $14.37. 2,046,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 609% from the average session volume of 288,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other Primo Water news, Director Charles A. Norris sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Norris sold 43,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $857,781.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,288 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Primo Water by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 110,186 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Primo Water by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Primo Water by 5,864.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $652.51 million, a P/E ratio of -51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Primo Water’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

