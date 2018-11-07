Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Receives $65.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,671,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $103,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 93,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 19,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

