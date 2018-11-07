Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

