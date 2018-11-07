Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oracle from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $185,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,227.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,248,965. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

