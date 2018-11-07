ProCurrency Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,405.00 (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. ProCurrency has a market cap of $124,361.00 and approximately $1,405.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProCurrency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. Over the last week, ProCurrency has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.02325434 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000066 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000089 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency (CRYPTO:PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 15,007,258,325 coins and its circulating supply is 100,073,530 coins. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

ProCurrency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

