ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRQR. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on ProQR Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,981,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

