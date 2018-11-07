ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,756 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 225,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/proshares-sp-500-aristocrats-etf-nobl-shares-bought-by-private-advisor-group-llc.html.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.