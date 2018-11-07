ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 150.3% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

EPD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 131.06%.

In related news, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

