ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,697,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,370 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,996,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,149 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,022,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 945,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,322,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,768,000 after purchasing an additional 692,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $77.75. 98,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,313. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/provise-management-group-llc-grows-stake-in-vanguard-short-term-bond-etf-bsv.html.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.