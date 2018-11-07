Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 503,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,432 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $21,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,636,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,793 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 689,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after acquiring an additional 382,839 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,253,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,174,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,182,467. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 21,432 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/psagot-investment-house-ltd-sells-21432-shares-of-ishares-china-large-cap-etf-fxi.html.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.