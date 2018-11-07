PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

“We show reported earnings, our estimates, and consensus in exhibit 1.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $37.03. 2,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,531. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.21.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.66). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $10,596,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $9,746,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

