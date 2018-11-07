PTC Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,134 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 704% compared to the typical volume of 141 put options.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 101.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.18. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $52.95.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PTC Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (PTCT)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/ptc-therapeutics-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-ptct-2.html.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.