Purex One Day Volume Reaches $1,813.00 (PUREX)

Purex (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Purex has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Purex coin can now be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC on exchanges. Purex has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1,813.00 worth of Purex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Purex alerts:

HUZU (HUZU) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002225 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000630 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000887 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 157.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Purex Profile

Purex is a coin. Purex’s total supply is 16,634,308 coins and its circulating supply is 14,165,313 coins. Purex’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Purex is purexalt.io.

Buying and Selling Purex

Purex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Purex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Purex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Purex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Purex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Purex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.