PVH Corp (PVH) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in PVH by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 507,641 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PVH by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in PVH by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE PVH opened at $125.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $116.52 and a 52-week high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. PVH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $177.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PVH Corp (PVH) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/pvh-corp-pvh-shares-sold-by-tdam-usa-inc.html.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.