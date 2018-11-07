PwrCor (PWCO) & CPI Card Group (PMTS) Head to Head Contrast

PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO) and CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get PwrCor alerts:

This table compares PwrCor and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PwrCor -68.98% -765.60% -118.45% CPI Card Group -15.52% N/A -2.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PwrCor and CPI Card Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PwrCor 0 0 0 0 N/A CPI Card Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

CPI Card Group has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.33%. Given CPI Card Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than PwrCor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PwrCor and CPI Card Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PwrCor $950,000.00 28.76 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A CPI Card Group $254.86 million 0.13 -$22.01 million ($0.31) -9.68

PwrCor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CPI Card Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of PwrCor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CPI Card Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PwrCor has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Card Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CPI Card Group beats PwrCor on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PwrCor Company Profile

PwrCor, Inc., doing business as Cornerstone Sustainable Energy, provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. It manages infrastructure projects, such as hospitals and universities for commercial and institutional customers. The company's projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services. It also commercializes engine technology that converts low-grade heat to mechanical energy for power generation. In addition, the company arranges or assists in project financing; arranges funding for infrastructure projects; and arranges leasing and other financing arrangements for engines, as well as participations in power purchase agreements from developed projects. It serves domestic non-profit institutions and organizations; the waste-heat-to-energy and geothermal marketplace; and the independent power producer market. The company was formerly known as Receivable Acquisition & Management Corporation and changed its name to PwrCor, Inc. in March 2017. PwrCor, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging, card personalization, and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card providers in the United States. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail cards, such as gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. It also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company serves national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for PwrCor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PwrCor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.