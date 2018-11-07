Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, November 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst J. Twizell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 1.27%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MOH. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Molina Healthcare to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.62.

NYSE:MOH opened at $124.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $154.06.

In other news, insider James Woys acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.79 per share, with a total value of $3,719,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,634.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total value of $126,182.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,016 shares of company stock worth $693,525. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,584,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,970,000 after buying an additional 2,110,308 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 290.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,607,000 after buying an additional 748,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,805,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,805,000 after buying an additional 709,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,044,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $32,522,000.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.