Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc Increased by Piper Jaffray Companies (SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $50.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.81 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 500,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $28,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 6,222 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $386,635.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,284,560 shares of company stock valued at $74,700,300. Company insiders own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,895,000 after acquiring an additional 384,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,130,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,344,000 after purchasing an additional 207,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.