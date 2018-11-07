Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Caesars Entertainment Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s FY2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 190.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,119,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457,482 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 322.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,257,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931,707 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 23,450,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 109.6% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,977,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,102 shares during the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

