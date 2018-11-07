Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Sensus Healthcare Inc Boosted by Analyst (SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report issued on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRTS. Northland Securities cut Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

SRTS stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 million, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $140,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $1,792,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $152,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 141.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Sardano sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $46,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,082 shares of company stock worth $90,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.