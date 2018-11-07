Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for Centerstate Bank Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (CSFL)

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Centerstate Bank in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centerstate Bank’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 22.12%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brean Capital set a $33.00 price target on Centerstate Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of CSFL opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Centerstate Bank has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $32.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Bingham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

