Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a report issued on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

NYSE HGV opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 586.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $510,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 328,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard Potter bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $799,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,157.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.