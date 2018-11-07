Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco Nevada in a report issued on Monday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities set a $93.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Desjardins raised Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie cut Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of -0.13. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of $58.26 and a 52 week high of $86.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.85 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 128.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.