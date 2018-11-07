Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Decreased by Analyst (RPT)

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a report issued on Friday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.29 on Monday. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $267,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 17.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 845,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 124,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,372,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

RAMCO Properties (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of high-quality shopping centers primarily located in the largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

