QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for QCR in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin forecasts that the bank will earn $4.00 per share for the year.

Get QCR alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. QCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. QCR has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $591.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.22). QCR had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $35,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 82.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 148.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.