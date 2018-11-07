QMX Gold Corp (CVE:QMX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 155000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “QMX Gold (QMX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/qmx-gold-qmx-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-07.html.

QMX Gold Company Profile (CVE:QMX)

QMX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers in the Abitibi district of Québec. The company was formerly known as Alexis Minerals Corporation and changed its name to QMX Gold Corporation in June 2012.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for QMX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.