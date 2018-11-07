Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2,381.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 123.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $884.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $75,184.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,194. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $420,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,698,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,651 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

