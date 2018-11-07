Qurito Market Cap Hits $0.00 (QURO)

Qurito (CURRENCY:QURO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Qurito has a market cap of $0.00 and $112.00 worth of Qurito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qurito token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Qurito has traded down 78.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00150204 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00254886 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $669.25 or 0.10257232 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Qurito Profile

Qurito’s total supply is 86,939,132 tokens. Qurito’s official website is www.qurito.io. Qurito’s official Twitter account is @QuritoOfficial.

Buying and Selling Qurito

Qurito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qurito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qurito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qurito using one of the exchanges listed above.

