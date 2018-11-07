R1 RCM (RCM) Shares Up 18.8%

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)’s share price shot up 18.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.23. 2,543,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 625,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Chardan Capital began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $920.55 million, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 889.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 147,053 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,263,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/r1-rcm-rcm-shares-up-18-8.html.

R1 RCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.