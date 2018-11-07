Raiden Network Token Price Down 0% Over Last Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $27.43 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00008379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LATOKEN, DDEX and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,218,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Binance, Kyber Network, Bibox, Gate.io, DDEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

