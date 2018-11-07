Randgold Resources (GOLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 19.74%.

Randgold Resources stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 50,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,756. Randgold Resources has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of -0.29.

Get Randgold Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. UBS Group upgraded Randgold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Desjardins upgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $98.00 target price on Randgold Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Randgold Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/randgold-resources-gold-announces-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-07-eps.html.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.