Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Ranger Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.18). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million.

RNGR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Miller, Jr. purchased 11,850 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 541,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 125,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 205,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

RNGR opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.20.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.