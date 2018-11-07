Rapid7 (RPD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.10)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $65.8-$67.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.58 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Rapid7 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.43.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 105.43% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $653,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,505,242 in the last 90 days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

