Raymond James Boosts North American Construction Group (NOA) Price Target to C$15.50

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

NOA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$14.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

TSE:NOA traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.73. The company had a trading volume of 121,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,375. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$5.11 and a 52 week high of C$16.41.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

