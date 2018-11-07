Raymond James Cuts Alaris Royalty (AD) Price Target to C$19.00

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

Shares of AD traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,989. Alaris Royalty has a 52-week low of C$15.30 and a 52-week high of C$20.94.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.