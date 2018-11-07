Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cameco (CCO)

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.19.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$16.39 on Monday. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$16.68.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.