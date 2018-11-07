Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Re/Max’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. Re/Max posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 90.23%. Re/Max’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Craig Hallum set a $50.00 price target on shares of Re/Max and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Re/Max from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Re/Max in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Re/Max by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Re/Max by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 98,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Re/Max by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,401,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Re/Max during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Re/Max during the 2nd quarter worth $757,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMAX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,916. The firm has a market cap of $623.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Re/Max has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

