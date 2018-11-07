Re/Max (RMAX) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Stephens

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Craig Hallum set a $50.00 price objective on Re/Max and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Re/Max in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

RMAX opened at $34.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $623.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. Re/Max has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Re/Max by 254.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Re/Max by 2.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 98,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Re/Max by 0.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,401,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Re/Max in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Re/Max in the second quarter valued at about $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

