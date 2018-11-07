Re/Max (RMAX) PT Set at $50.00 by Craig Hallum

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) has been given a $50.00 target price by research analysts at Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Re/Max in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. Re/Max has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 8.19%. Re/Max’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Re/Max will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Re/Max by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,598,000 after acquiring an additional 148,313 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Re/Max by 0.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,401,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Re/Max by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Re/Max by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,517,000 after acquiring an additional 110,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Re/Max by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

