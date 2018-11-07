Reading International (RDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Reading International had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 5.70%.

RDI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 2,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $329.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.38. Reading International has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Get Reading International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reading International in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

In other news, insider James J. Cotter, Jr. sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $152,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret Cotter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $54,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/reading-international-rdi-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.