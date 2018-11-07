Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Real Goods Solar had a negative return on equity of 407.75% and a negative net margin of 145.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 million.

Shares of RGSE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 5,858,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,273. Real Goods Solar has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Get Real Goods Solar alerts:

Separately, Westpark Capital set a $2.00 price target on shares of Real Goods Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/real-goods-solar-rgse-releases-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.