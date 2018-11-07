Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ally Financial (ALLY)

Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/2/2018 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2018 – Ally Financial was given a new $34.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2018 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/26/2018 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Ally Financial was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Ally Financial was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ally Financial have significantly outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. The company also possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s initiatives to diversify revenue base will likely support profitability in the quarters ahead. Also, improving net interest margin (driven by higher rates and loan growth) will likely aid top-line growth. However, persistently increasing expenses remains a major concern. Further, high debt levels may adversely impact its access to liquidity.”

9/25/2018 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ally Financial have outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. The company also possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s initiatives to diversify revenue base will likely support profitability in the quarters ahead. While persistently increasing expenses and high debt levels remain major concerns, improving net interest margin (driven by higher rates and loan growth) will likely aid top-line growth. Also, the company's enhanced capital deployment plan reflects strong balance sheet position.”

9/11/2018 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ally Financial have outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. The company also possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s initiatives to diversify revenue base will likely support profitability in the quarters ahead. Further, improving net interest margin (NIM), driven by higher rates and loan growth, is likely to aid top-line growth. However, persistently increasing expenses and high debt levels remain major concerns. Also, its significant focus on the auto segment might adversely impact profitability, if the auto industry faces deterioration.”

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. 512,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,537,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,484 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,473,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,286,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 32.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,152,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,163,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

