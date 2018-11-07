Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gildan Activewear (GIL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) recently:

11/6/2018 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

11/2/2018 – Gildan Activewear had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2018 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/10/2018 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

9/17/2018 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

GIL stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $754.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

