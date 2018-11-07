Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Under Armour (UAA)

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/5/2018 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

10/31/2018 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Under Armour had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

10/31/2018 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2018 – Under Armour had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2018 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Under Armour’s sustained focus on brand development and expansion of DTC and technology-based fitness businesses bode well for the stock that has not only risen but also outpace the industry so far year to date. Furthermore, apart from rolling out e-commerce platforms, the company continues to look for opportunities to expand footprint. These efforts have aided the company’s top-line performance that came ahead of the consensus mark for the third quarter in row and also rose year over year during second-quarter 2018. North America segment, which has been reporting soft sales, returned to growth path during the quarter. However, management expects revenues from the region to decline in low to mid-single-digit in 2018. Moreover, in spite of top line growth the company reported loss per share that also widened from the year-ago period. We believe higher SG&A and interest expense might have hurt the bottom line.”

10/4/2018 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Under Armour’s sustained focus on brand development and expansion of DTC and technology-based fitness businesses bode well for the stock that has not only risen but also outpace the industry so far year to date. Furthermore, apart from rolling out e-commerce platforms, the company continues to look for opportunities to expand footprint. These efforts have aided the company’s top-line performance that came ahead of the consensus mark for the third quarter in row and also rose year over year during second-quarter 2018. North America segment, which has been reporting soft sales, returned to growth path during the quarter. However, management expects revenues from the region to decline in low to mid-single-digit in 2018. Moreover, in spite of top line growth the company reported loss per share that also widened from the year-ago period. We believe higher SG&A and interest expense might have hurt the bottom line.”

9/21/2018 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.88. 4,291,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,965. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 30.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Under Armour by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 25.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

