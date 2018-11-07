Recro Pharma (REPH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.71.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 144.84% and a negative net margin of 75.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,456,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 391,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 322,937 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $3,060,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 247,559 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

