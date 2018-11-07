Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.56. 14,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $68.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/red-robin-gourmet-burgers-rrgb-updates-fy-2018-earnings-guidance.html.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.