Redrow’s (RDW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDW. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.00) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 662 ($8.65) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 672 ($8.78) to GBX 622 ($8.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redrow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 690.75 ($9.03).

Redrow stock opened at GBX 565 ($7.38) on Wednesday. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 488 ($6.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 673.50 ($8.80).

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 29,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72), for a total transaction of £176,726.73 ($230,924.77).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

